Full List of Nominees for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018

The full list of nominees for the 2018 VGMAshave finally been released, and now we know who’s in the race to win in a particular category at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The Ghana Music Awards is an awards scheme designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry.

Since its inception in 2000, the scheme has grown to become the biggest event on the Ghanaian Entertainment Calendar. The VGMA is a Charterhouse Ghana event. This year is proudly sponsored by Vodafone and supported by Media General and Movenpick.

Fast forward, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here as nominees for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have been announced today by Charterhouse Ghana.

Interestingly, the controversial Dancehall artiste who boycotted VGMAs for the past years has resolved his difference with the organisers and now he’s back. In short, Shatta Wale is back to compete with the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, et. al.

Note that, the nominees are being announced on an hourly basis, so www.ghbase.com would be updating the list as and when new ones are announced.

See Full List Of 2018 VGMA (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards) Below:

Highlife Song Of the year

Dream—Kumi Guitar

Bronya-Wutah

Odo-Kidi

Angela-Kuami Eugene

Over-R2bees

Hustle-Ebony

Gospel Song Of The Year

Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko

Efatawo— Nacee

Adom— Gifty Osei

Jehovah-Ceccy Twum

Hiplife song of the year

Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie

Boys Boys—Nacee F. Guru

Obi Agyi obi girl-Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinataa

Ayoo-Shatta Walle

One Corner—Patapaa

Hip Pop Song Of The Year:

State Of The Art-Teephlow

Light It Up-Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix—Kwesi Arthur

Pen and Paper-Kojo-cue & Shaker

Dear God—B4Bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

Until The Dawn-Efya

My Own-Samini

My Name-Stonebwoy

Maya Burn Dem-Article Wan

Rewind-Mzvee

Dem Confuse—Shatta Wale

Afro Pop Song Of The Year

Makoma-Adina

Oh Yeah-King Promise

Say You Love Me-Kidi

Sing My Name-Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey—Kurl Songz

Sponsor-Ebony

My Baby-Magnom

Come From Afar- Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Joyce Blessing

Patience Nyarko

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Nacee

Gifty Osei

HighLife Artiste Of The Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Becca

Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Ebony

Stonebwoy

Mzvee

Song Writer Of The Year

Kumi Guitar-Dream-Kumi Guitar

Joe Mettle-Bo Noo Ni-Joe Mettle

Ebony-Maame Hw3-Bullet

Kofi Kinaata-Last Show-Willis Beatz

Samini-My Own-Samini

Stonebwoy-My Name-Stonebwoy

Best Music Video Of The Year

Dream-Kumi Guitar-Abass

Selfish-King Promise-Vertex

My Girl-B4Bonah-Nicol Sey

Wedding Car-Opanka-Bra Shizzle

Obi Agyi Obi Girl-Captain Planet-Gyo-Phamous Filmz

Pen & Paper-Kojo Cue & Shaker-E Kumodzi

Record Of The Year

Dream- Kumi Guitar

My Own-Samini

Glory-Sarkodie

State Of The Art-Teephlow

Hiplife/hiphop Artiste of the Year

Ponobiom

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

VVIP

Best Male Vocal Performance

Joe Mettle-Bo No Nii

King Promise-Selfish

Kidi- Odo

Kuami Eugene-Angela

Mugeez-Over

Samini- My Own

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina-Makoma

Nana Yaa-Don’t Leave Me Alone

Efya- Love

Mzvee-Bright Lights

Becca-Summuy3

Best Group of the Year

VVIP

R2bees

Wutah

Best Rapper of the year

Eno Barony- Fear No Man

Teflon—Phlowducation

Sarkodie— Light It Up

Shaker— Pen and Paper

Ko-jo Cue-Pen and Paper

Strongman— Transformer

Best collaboration of the year

Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean

Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking

Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie

Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown

Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants

Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata

Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking

African Artiste of the year

Davido

Wizkid

Too Fan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise

Kurl Songz

Kidi

Kuami Eugege

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4Bonah

