Full List of Nominees for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018

The full list of nominees for the 2018 VGMAshave finally been released, and now we know who’s in the race to win in a particular category at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The Ghana Music Awards is an awards scheme designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry.
Since its inception in 2000, the scheme has grown to become the biggest event on the Ghanaian Entertainment Calendar. The VGMA is a Charterhouse Ghana event. This year is proudly sponsored by Vodafone and supported by Media General and Movenpick.
Fast forward, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here as nominees for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have been announced today by Charterhouse Ghana.
Interestingly, the controversial Dancehall artiste who boycotted VGMAs for the past years has resolved his difference with the organisers and now he’s back. In short, Shatta Wale is back to compete with the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, et. al.
Note that, the nominees are being announced on an hourly basis, so www.ghbase.com would be updating the list as and when new ones are announced.
Highlife Song Of the year
Dream—Kumi Guitar
Bronya-Wutah
Odo-Kidi
Angela-Kuami Eugene
Over-R2bees
Hustle-Ebony
Gospel Song Of The Year
Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko
Efatawo— Nacee
Adom— Gifty Osei
Jehovah-Ceccy Twum
Hiplife song of the year
Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie
Boys Boys—Nacee F. Guru
Obi Agyi obi girl-Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinataa
Ayoo-Shatta Walle
One Corner—Patapaa
Hip Pop Song Of The Year:
State Of The Art-Teephlow
Light It Up-Sarkodie
Grind Day Remix—Kwesi Arthur
Pen and Paper-Kojo-cue & Shaker
Dear God—B4Bonah
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
Until The Dawn-Efya
My Own-Samini
My Name-Stonebwoy
Maya Burn Dem-Article Wan
Rewind-Mzvee
Dem Confuse—Shatta Wale
Afro Pop Song Of The Year
Makoma-Adina
Oh Yeah-King Promise
Say You Love Me-Kidi
Sing My Name-Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey—Kurl Songz
Sponsor-Ebony
My Baby-Magnom
Come From Afar- Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste Of The Year
Joyce Blessing
Patience Nyarko
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Nacee
Gifty Osei
HighLife Artiste Of The Year
Wutah
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Becca
Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Ebony
Stonebwoy
Mzvee
Song Writer Of The Year
Kumi Guitar-Dream-Kumi Guitar
Joe Mettle-Bo Noo Ni-Joe Mettle
Ebony-Maame Hw3-Bullet
Kofi Kinaata-Last Show-Willis Beatz
Samini-My Own-Samini
Stonebwoy-My Name-Stonebwoy
Best Music Video Of The Year
Dream-Kumi Guitar-Abass
Selfish-King Promise-Vertex
My Girl-B4Bonah-Nicol Sey
Wedding Car-Opanka-Bra Shizzle
Obi Agyi Obi Girl-Captain Planet-Gyo-Phamous Filmz
Pen & Paper-Kojo Cue & Shaker-E Kumodzi
Record Of The Year
Dream- Kumi Guitar
My Own-Samini
Glory-Sarkodie
State Of The Art-Teephlow
Hiplife/hiphop Artiste of the Year
Ponobiom
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie
VVIP
Best Male Vocal Performance
Joe Mettle-Bo No Nii
King Promise-Selfish
Kidi- Odo
Kuami Eugene-Angela
Mugeez-Over
Samini- My Own
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina-Makoma
Nana Yaa-Don’t Leave Me Alone
Efya- Love
Mzvee-Bright Lights
Becca-Summuy3
Best Group of the Year
VVIP
R2bees
Wutah
Best Rapper of the year
Eno Barony- Fear No Man
Teflon—Phlowducation
Sarkodie— Light It Up
Shaker— Pen and Paper
Ko-jo Cue-Pen and Paper
Strongman— Transformer
Best collaboration of the year
Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean
Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking
Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie
Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown
Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants
Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata
Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking
African Artiste of the year
Davido
Wizkid
Too Fan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Best New Artiste of the year
King Promise
Kurl Songz
Kidi
Kuami Eugege
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4Bonah
