VGMA Is Not My Target This Year – Piesie Esther Hints She Doesn’t Qualify To Win Award?

Ghanaian gospel artist, Piesie Esther has stated that this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is not her target.

The ‘Ziba Beko’ singer said she won’t be bothered if she does not receive any nomination.

Stressing the many VGMA nominations she has bagged before, Piesie Esther, however, noted that she will give glory to God if it comes her way.

“I have received a lot of VGMA nominations...I am even tired of it. I won’t be worried if I do receive any nomination in this year’s edition.”

“If I get a nomination, I will give glory to the lord...but for now VGMA is not my target,” she told Felix Agyei (Mr Lattus) on J. Life FM’s Entertainment Chart Show in Sunyani.

But is her comment suggesting that Piesie Esther knows she doesn’t qualify or deserve to win an award?

Piesie Esther is popularly known for her inspirational hit songs such as, ‘Apae Ama Me’, ‘Me Nte Ase’, ‘Ziba Beko’ and others.

She was signed onto Trust Productions, a Christian record label in 2016.