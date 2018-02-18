Withdrawn Late Ebony From VGMA - Gee Face

Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, know in showbiz as Ebony Reigns. The 90s Bad Gyal as she called herself released several hits songs back to back and was seen performing in big-time events in the country.

Some key industry players have been heard praising the young artist, praise well-deserved for the incredible year she’s had.

It is undoubted that these years is a possible year for a first female artiste to win the VGMA Artiste of the Year, but hopes were shuttered following her sudden demise.

However, the CEO of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade said even in death, Ebony still qualifies for nominations to all the categories of the awards, including Artiste of the Year.

"Awards is not about the personality but about the work of the artiste, and there is evidence to show Ebony has worked hard over the period under consideration". She explained.

Ebony was fast rising and was releasing hit after hit until she was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after returning from a visit with two others known to be her Bodyguard and assistant Franky.

However, Mohammed Hafiz popularly known as Gee Face, Host of Trending (Dinchana) on NTV, has stated on his Facebook wall that Ebony should be "completely withdrawn" from the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to him, if Charterhouse really want to keep this year's VGMA competitive as a popularity contest, then "the late Ebony should be completely be withdrawn from it".

"No artiste would like to compete or campaign for votes against the dead. Charterhouse can still honour Ebony with a special award without keeping her in the contest". He added.

Do you agree with him?