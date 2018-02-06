M.I Abaga Begs Rita Dominic For Love

Reports from Nigeria indicate that award-winning rapper and CEO of Chocolate City, M.I Abaga, is 'madly' in love with popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic.

According to several online platforms, M.I has been begging Rita to give him a chance to love her. He has been proposing to Rita in private for a while and finally decided to go public.

“Rita, you know I have always told you how I feel, and you always think it's a joke. For real, I'm on your Instagram page all the time. My love is for real, you know that, You know what I'm saying is not a joke. I know you think maybe I'm not successful enough or whatever for you, but all I have is love, I love you like no man has ever loved a woman before. just give me this chance, that's all I want, just one chance,” he reportedly told Goldymyne TV.

Rita has not yet reacted to the proposal. She has remained quiet about it.

She is currently not married and she has not publicly flaunted any man she is in love with.

“I don't think things are that bad this days. I will date a man because I am attracted to him, not because of his heritage,” she reportedly said about her choice of man in one of her earlier interviews.

Rita has also managed to keep her private life out of the media.