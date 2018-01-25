Mystery Behind Mr. Ibu's Name Revealed

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, has revealed how he got the name, Mr. Ibu.

“Mr. Ibu is my grandfather’s name. I have known that from childhood, and he was a bigger comedian than me, even though he is late now, I still remember one or two things he used to do.

“In fact, I am going to put up another kind of act from him which I am going to show this time around. I want to change the face of acting, talking about comedy,” the popular comedian told New Telegraph when asked to differentiate between the character Ibu and the man, John Okafor.