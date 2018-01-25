Nollywood actor, John Okafor, has revealed how he got the name, Mr. Ibu.
“Mr. Ibu is my grandfather’s name. I have known that from childhood, and he was a bigger comedian than me, even though he is late now, I still remember one or two things he used to do.
“In fact, I am going to put up another kind of act from him which I am going to show this time around. I want to change the face of acting, talking about comedy,” the popular comedian told New Telegraph when asked to differentiate between the character Ibu and the man, John Okafor.
Mystery Behind Mr. Ibu's Name Revealed
