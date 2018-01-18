Citi FM Rolls Out 'Keeping Love Alive' To Bring Lovers Together On Feb. 10

As the month of love approaches, lovers will be looking out for where to hang out to rekindle their love.

In the wake of this, Citi 97.3 FM is organising a romantic valentine programme this February, providing patrons with sumptuous meals and love-binding talks in a serene environment.

The programme, 'Keeping Love Alive,' scheduled for 10th February, 2018, will be held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

Couples will be taken through series of topics by seasoned relationship counsellors and motivational speakers. Some of the topics to be treated include '10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid During Marriage.' This will be handled by Leticia Ohene-Effah of Citi FM's 'Famlife' fame.

Amos Kevin-Annan will also tackle 'Seven Misconceptions about Marriage,' as Dr. Emmanuel K. Hopeson treats on 'Secrets to Dealing with Disappointments in Marriage.'

The last topic will be presented by Mr. Michael Mensah –and he talks about 'What Couples Do Not tell You.'

The romantic pre-valentine couples breakfast comes with a fee of GHc 195 per couple. The programme starts at 7 am on 10th February, 2018.

The maiden edition of 'Keeping Love Alive' which was held last year, registered high patronage at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.