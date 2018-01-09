Ushers from Young Scarlette Agency

Only 1 Usher Out of the 37 for the CAF Awards Was A Nigerian--Young Scarlette Rubbishes Claims That Only Nigerian Ushers Were Used in Ghana

Young Scarlette, the event staffing and management agency that provided ushers for the recently held CAF Awards, has rubbished claims made by a section of Ghanaians that only Nigerian ladies were provided as ushers for the event.

Speaking to GhanaCelebrities.Com on the issue, Ms Monalisa Effah, Managing Director of Young Scarlette termed the allegation as misleading and unsubstantiated. She indicated that her agency provided 37 ushers for the event, out of which 36 were Ghanaians and one Nigerian.

According to her, Young Scarlette made available 100 ushers for the awards but the number was cut down to 37 after an intensive audition by the organizers. “Even though the panel was made up of mostly Nigerians, their selection was purely based on competence, hence ended up opting for 36 Ghanaians and a Nigerian,” she said.

She further stated that none of the ladies provided for the CAF Awards was flown to Ghana from Nigerian as being speculated. “All the ladies, with the exception of one Nigerian, are Ghanaians. They all, including the Nigerian, reside in Ghana,” said Ms. Effah.

Young Scarlette is a Ghanaian event staffing and management agency that provides on-site ushers, promotional models, conference and bilingual hostesses, street marketers, meet & greet hostesses, registration crew and VIP hostesses; and has been in operation for the past six years.

Its principal aim is providing part-time jobs for mostly university students and graduates between the ages of 20 – 26 while empowering them.

With an impressive profile, the agency has staffed for events like FPSO J.A Kufuor launch, UMB @ 45 Dinner, Presidential Golf Tournament, Marine Drive project, GHACEM 50th Anniversary launch, National Sanitation Project, Sky Girls Activation, Danish Queen’s Dinner with the President, and many more.