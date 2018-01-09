modernghana logo

Photos: Rawlings, Bawumia And Wife Attend Dag Heward-Mills' Son Wedding

The second born of Lighthouse Chapel International head pastor Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Joshua, has joined the ranks of lawfully wedded men.

Joshua and his sweetheart Priscilla tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony held at the headquarters of the church his father founded.

Joshua Mills is a pastor himself whilst his sweetheart, the daughter of a chief from Mampong, is also rumoured to be a doctor.

This high society wedding was attended by several members of the ruling class including former President Jerry John Rawlings, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira.

