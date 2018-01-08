Stonebwoy, Samini Now Agree I’m The Dancehall King - Shatta Wale Brags

Shatta Wale has passed some comments at his concert at the Tema Sports stadium which happened ON Saturday.

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker who paused to speak to his fans during his performance, bragged about being the dancehall king and added that the other dancehall artistes like Samini, Stonebwoy, Jupitar, and Episode all would admit that he’s the Dancehall artiste.

A very confident Shatta Wale is heard telling the crowd that had gathered for his concert, that if anyone asks, Samini, Stonebwoy, Jupitar and Episode who is the dancehall king, they would point him as the true Dancehall king.

Wale was also quick to add that even the president knows he’s the ‘Dancehall King’.

“Make I tell you people something today,…. me I dey talk hard truth, truth wey fi pain heart.. Right now if you go ask Samini who be dancehall king, he go talk you say Shatta Wale, if you go ask Stonebwoy, he go tell you say Shatta Wale be the dancehall king….”