King Yobo Thrills Fans At 2017 Ewukugua Festival

Dancehall Lion, King Yobo, last weekend thrilled patrons at this year's Ohum Festival in Ewukugua, Eastern Region.

King Yobo, rocked the large gathering with his crafty performance, leaving them asking for more.

The performance left many wanting more of the dancehall lion.

He performed his songs including 'Alone in love'. 'Yayra' among many of his hit singles.

King Yobo indeed proved why he is the next face of dancehall in Ghana.

His performance shows that he is set to take over the reggae/dancehall in Ghana.

King Yobo Show 1