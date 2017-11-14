I Once Used Photos To Deceive Ghanaians That I Was In The UK, When Actually I Was In Ghana - Nero X

Highlife artiste Nero X has revealed he once took pictures a mall in Accra to give an impression of a visit to the UK to avoid embarrassment.

The musician recounted to Dr Pounds on Hitz Gallery, that as part of his prize package for winning the ‘Born Stars’ reality show in 2013, he was to travel to the United Kingdom for a week.

“I was supposed to go to the UK but it didn’t happen that way but everybody knew Nero was going to the UK,” he said.

According to him, after the trip failed due to certain factors beyond his control, he called highlife musician Castro to help him do some damage control.

Together with Castro’s brother, they went to a mall in Accra, strategically took pictures with some white people in the background and posted it on social media.

He added that, nevertheless, despite all these challenges, his musical career soon began to flourish.

His first song ‘Osey’ he said, became successful in less than six months after release and earned him many other travelling opportunities.