IT’S NOW OFFICIAL! Grandmaster DJ Murphy is in Kumasi, Joins BOHYE 95.3FM

Award-winning radio personality, Grandmaster DJ Murphy (known in real life as Nana Kwasi Boateng Murphy) is the new big name to move in the media!

The tables are turning; the personalities are now moving the other way; with the latest being DJ Murphy who is on his way to Kwadaso-based Bohye FM, according to www.mediafillasgh.com .

DJ Murphy’s radio journey started with Asante Mampong based Mighty FM before joining Sunyani Technical University Campus-based, Parrot Fm.

He moved to Storm FM as the Mid-morning and the entertainment show host and later poached by Samson Deen-owned Metro Sunyani also to host the mid-morning and entertainment shows.

After successful spell with Metro FM, he rejoined Storm FM as the mid-morning and entertainment show host as well as the Traffic Manger and Head of IT at the Tony Bennett-owned radio station.

However, the award-winning radio presenter went on a radio break to further his education outside the shores of the country, precisely at the Shaw Academy University in South Africa – where he obtained Advanced Diploma in Journalism and Diploma in Digital Marketing and upon his return from schooling, he declined to rejoin to Storm.

He will be the new host of the mid-morning show for ‘Bohye Mid-morning Groove’ – where he is expected to hold the city down between the hours of 10am and 12 noon with great music as well the latest entertainment stories in Ghana and around the globe.

He won an award at the 2016/2017 edition of the Foklex Media Awards.