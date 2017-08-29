TOP STORIES
If a person touches a soul,whatever good the one will do can never suppresses the harm the one has committed.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Lil Win Shoots New Music Video At Denkyira-Obuasi – Photos
After being ostracized by sister communities and some residents fleeing the town for fear of repercussions, it looks like normal activities are starting up again in the town.
Kumawood star actor, comedian, and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win, is among the recent personalities to visit the town.
Lil Win shot the video for his new song ‘Nyame Gye Me’ in the town, and then interacted with some residents. Aside from Lil Win, the spokesperson for the Virgin Pastors Association of Ghana, Apostle Job Antwi organized a healing crusade for the town.
According to him, he went there under the direction of God to pray for the community and cleanse the town of the consequences from the tragic incident, that cast a dark shadow over the town.
Source: Dan Kwasi Prince // www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Movie News