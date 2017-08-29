modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Lil Win Shoots New Music Video At Denkyira-Obuasi – Photos

Dan Kwasi Prince // www.dailyviewgh.com
33 minutes ago | Movie News

After being ostracized by sister communities and some residents fleeing the town for fear of repercussions, it looks like normal activities are starting up again in the town.

Kumawood star actor, comedian, and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win, is among the recent personalities to visit the town.

Lil Win shot the video for his new song ‘Nyame Gye Me’ in the town, and then interacted with some residents. Aside from Lil Win, the spokesperson for the Virgin Pastors Association of Ghana, Apostle Job Antwi organized a healing crusade for the town.

According to him, he went there under the direction of God to pray for the community and cleanse the town of the consequences from the tragic incident, that cast a dark shadow over the town.

Source: Dan Kwasi Prince // www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Movie News

TOP STORIES

NDC gags members; urges calm as reconciliation begins

2 hours ago

SSNIT $72m scandal: Ban curlpits from public service – Bright Simons

2 hours ago

quot-img-1If a person touches a soul,whatever good the one will do can never suppresses the harm the one has committed.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line