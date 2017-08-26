TOP STORIES
Nollywood actor picks governorship party nomination form
Weeks after declaring his intention to run for the governorship position in Anambra state, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has picked up his party’s nomination form.
Yul Edochie openly declared his intention to participate in the upcoming Anambra gubernatorial elections on July 14, and hasn’t looked back since then.
The actor who is the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has been campaigning a lot via social media, addressing Anambra people in videos from time to time.
According to posts shared via his Instagram page, Yul who turned 35 recently, was at the Democratic People’s Congress (DCP) party headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 22, to pick up his nomination form, proving he means business.
Speaking to Premium Times in a phone interview, Yul reportedly confirmed the event, stating that he was on a mission to “liberate the people of Anambra state.”
He said: “My nomination form event, as anticipated, amassed a large number of Igbo youth who are pledging allegiance to their 35-year-old gubernatorial aspirant; which is my humble self.”
Asked why he decided to run for governor, Yul said: “Politicians have failed us. So, I am in the race to touch the lives of Anambra people positively. The people are tired of stories. The Anambra youth have an opportunity to show Nigerians if truly they feel it's their time to rule or not. It's time for the youth to take over.
I joined the race to harness the creative potentials of the youths and the resource-endowment of Anambra to move the state to the next level of development.
I will also ensure the provision of infrastructure and development of critical sectors in the state is my agenda if elected.”
Credit : naij.com
General News