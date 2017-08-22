modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Anita Afriyie Begins Six Months Tour In USA

Ghanacreativearts.com
1 hour ago | Music News

Gospel musician Anita Afriyie is on six months tour in the United States of America.

The gospel diva who arrived at United state yesterday thrilled fans with her inspirational and spirit-filled songs in several states including the Rhode Island.

Among the states she will be performing this week are Virginia, where she will be hosted by Bishop Adonteng Boateng of the Divine Word Ministries, Miami, New-York, Los-Angeles and other States where she has huge Ghanaian and diaspora fans.

Whilst in the States, Rev Anita Afriyie is expected to also visit most Ghanaian community churches and share the gospel of Christ through music.

In an interview with Ghanacreativearts.com, she acknowledged the warm reception she has enjoyed so far and how people are so familiar with the lyrics of her songs.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

Get To Work, Stop The Rhetoric – Nduom To Akufo-Addo

45 minutes ago

One-District-One-Factory: Ekumfi pineapple factory opens on Friday

1 hour ago

quot-img-1The Civility of the Electorate is a Sign of the growth of a Nation.

By: TA Segbedji quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line