The Civility of the Electorate is a Sign of the growth of a Nation.By: TA Segbedji
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Anita Afriyie Begins Six Months Tour In USA
Gospel musician Anita Afriyie is on six months tour in the United States of America.
The gospel diva who arrived at United state yesterday thrilled fans with her inspirational and spirit-filled songs in several states including the Rhode Island.
Among the states she will be performing this week are Virginia, where she will be hosted by Bishop Adonteng Boateng of the Divine Word Ministries, Miami, New-York, Los-Angeles and other States where she has huge Ghanaian and diaspora fans.
Whilst in the States, Rev Anita Afriyie is expected to also visit most Ghanaian community churches and share the gospel of Christ through music.
In an interview with Ghanacreativearts.com, she acknowledged the warm reception she has enjoyed so far and how people are so familiar with the lyrics of her songs.
