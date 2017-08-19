modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Check Out Top 30 Music Talents From Takoradi

Louis Awortwe
1 hour ago | New Discovery

We always say the best comes from the West and as we can see in Ghana most of the best artistes are from Takoradi. The likes of Castro, Keche, Kofi Kinaata, Nero X, Papy Kojo and many others are good examples to mention.

Let me tell you that there are more to look out for coming from Takoradi.

Check out: top 30 music talents in Takoradi everyone should watch out for for.

1 Ayesem
2 Singlet
3 Afedzi Perry
4 Qwesi Flex
5 Papa Eliot
6 Adez
7 Aya
8 Too Much
9 2rat
10 Don Kwelliy
11 Ras Ebo
12 Hindu
13 Prince Keemo
14 Sorjeero
15 Qwesi Ghana
16 Mankay
17 Willisbeatz
18 Rhegatta
19 Snow B
20 Fameye
21 Elorm Beatz
22 Phuture Mix
23 Abena
24 Tycuun
24 Silikon
25 Bubulubu
26 Captain Blaces
27 Kingsford
28 Escape
29 Massivebeatz
30 Mzta Paddy

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

New Discovery

TOP STORIES

We Don’t Need New Regions—Amaliba

1 hour ago

Gov’t Starts Distributing Free Textbooks To SHS

1 hour ago

quot-img-1'corruption,'y'esuae,anaa y'3b3toe?-an english word,a legacy passed on to....by the colonial and so-called masters.'

By: lamptey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line