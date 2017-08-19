TOP STORIES
'corruption,'y'esuae,anaa y'3b3toe?-an english word,a legacy passed on to....by the colonial and so-called masters.'By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Check Out Top 30 Music Talents From Takoradi
We always say the best comes from the West and as we can see in Ghana most of the best artistes are from Takoradi. The likes of Castro, Keche, Kofi Kinaata, Nero X, Papy Kojo and many others are good examples to mention.
Let me tell you that there are more to look out for coming from Takoradi.
Check out: top 30 music talents in Takoradi everyone should watch out for for.
1 Ayesem
2 Singlet
3 Afedzi Perry
4 Qwesi Flex
5 Papa Eliot
6 Adez
7 Aya
8 Too Much
9 2rat
10 Don Kwelliy
11 Ras Ebo
12 Hindu
13 Prince Keemo
14 Sorjeero
15 Qwesi Ghana
16 Mankay
17 Willisbeatz
18 Rhegatta
19 Snow B
20 Fameye
21 Elorm Beatz
22 Phuture Mix
23 Abena
24 Tycuun
24 Silikon
25 Bubulubu
26 Captain Blaces
27 Kingsford
28 Escape
29 Massivebeatz
30 Mzta Paddy
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
New Discovery