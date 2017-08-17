TOP STORIES
Ghana Has A New Female Sensation & She Is Black Avenue Muzik's Sefa
Ghana's most bankable record label Black Avenue Muzik continue their penchant for outdooring commercially successful talent with the introduction of their first female act since its 2010 inception.
The amazingly vocally gifted 'Sefa' steps unto the scene with her first record, her mashup of some of the years most listened to love records.
From Davido's Fall to Mr. Eazi's Ohemaa, Magnom's My Baby, Akwaboah's I Do Love You and Tekno's Yawa, Sefa will have you definitely swooning over her.
Watch Sefa's Afrobeats Mashup here:
Download Sefa's Afrobeats Mashup here:
https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/sefa-afrobeats-mashup-prod-rony-turn-me-up
