modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana Has A New Female Sensation & She Is Black Avenue Muzik's Sefa

GH RAP MUZIK
7 minutes ago | New Discovery

Ghana's most bankable record label Black Avenue Muzik continue their penchant for outdooring commercially successful talent with the introduction of their first female act since its 2010 inception.

The amazingly vocally gifted 'Sefa' steps unto the scene with her first record, her mashup of some of the years most listened to love records.

From Davido's Fall to Mr. Eazi's Ohemaa, Magnom's My Baby, Akwaboah's I Do Love You and Tekno's Yawa, Sefa will have you definitely swooning over her.

FOLLOW SEFA ON SOCIAL MEDIA
instagram : @Sefa_gh
twitter : @Sefa_gh
facebook : S3fa
Watch Sefa's Afrobeats Mashup here:

Download Sefa's Afrobeats Mashup here:
https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/sefa-afrobeats-mashup-prod-rony-turn-me-up

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

New Discovery

TOP STORIES

The NDC And The Law Of Karma

6 hours ago

Valerie Sawyerr is intimidated by my integrity – Rawlings

6 hours ago

quot-img-1"Let your marriage be welded after your wedding."

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38264.3870
Euro5.13055.1328
Pound Sterling5.63695.6430
Swiss Franc4.49624.5000
Canadian Dollar3.45083.4531
S/African Rand0.33200.3321
Australian Dollar3.45373.4586
body-container-line