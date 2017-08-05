modernghana logo

New Music: Dr Drilla - Asem Ft. Article Wan (Prod. By Article Wan)

OdarteyGH.com
26 minutes ago | New Release

Dr Drilla finally drops his much anticipated single dubbed Asem.

He teams up with Article Wan on this one. This is a jam you gonna groove to for days,i am already loving it and i know you too will surely love it.

Production credit goes to Article Wan. Hope you like it, download and do not forget to share, enjoy.

