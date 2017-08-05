TOP STORIES
the way you dress is the way you will be adressed.By: oluwafemi dosu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
New Music: Dr Drilla - Asem Ft. Article Wan (Prod. By Article Wan)
Dr Drilla finally drops his much anticipated single dubbed Asem.
He teams up with Article Wan on this one. This is a jam you gonna groove to for days,i am already loving it and i know you too will surely love it.
Production credit goes to Article Wan. Hope you like it, download and do not forget to share, enjoy.
