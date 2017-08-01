TOP STORIES
Two Love Got Ignited By A Microphone
Marriage in its truest sense is a partnership of equals with neither exercising dominion over the other, but, rather, with each encouraging and assisting the other in whatever responsibilities and aspirations he or she might have, according to Gordon B. Hinckley.
A popular Ghanaian musician said “Love go where Love is” and it is not surprising where people find love these days and how they easily fall in love with eachother in the next moment.
Love is not for the faint-hearted and it is quiet intriguing how the love of two who have suppressed that feeling inside for almost a decade, just as insects, the leaping frog and the owl that hoot among the hills calling for its mate, finally got electrified as true lovers during a wedding ceremony as co-MCs.
How they ignited
Prince Kwakye, who is the Marketing Manager at Jumia also doubles as a professional Mater of Ceremony (MC) tells ModernGhana Ajarfor about Fatima Tahiru and desire to walk down the aisle.
It all started with a comment, “contact me to come co-MC you” on my Facebook wall after I had displayed pictures of a wedding reception I MC’ed some few months ago. Only God knows how long I had been waiting to have a professional co-MC like her.
I have known Fatima for about 8 years, 4 years on one same campus and 4 years away from campus. She was that kind of girl who only pays attention to her books (book long things) and church activities. On the other hand I was always found with a microphone everywhere I go on campus hosting all round events.
I remember seeing the message that faithful day and immediately I replied by saying, “I would be glad if you can join me Co Mc an upcoming wedding reception that very weekend.” As a professional MC, she agreed to join me that weekend to host the wedding reception.
I was super excited to have someone who is already a professional MC join as my co-MC because the job can be difficult sometimes if you don’t have a good co-MC.
Our first assignment together was at Elmina Beach Resort outside Accra. Fatima joined me at my office after work and together we started our journey to Elmina.
Finally, she accepted my love proposal after we had return from our trip and kept our friendship for some days. Since the day she said yes, all I have received from her is much love and care. I can’t say much but to express how happy I am knowing that in some few days ahead my best friend, co-Mc and partner will be my wife.
She is my bride to be and by close of August 5th this year, she will now be called Mrs. Kwakye.
Pre-wedding video hyper
Our pre-wedding shoot received much hype on social media because of its simple and beautiful. We were not ready for any long things. We chose the song at the background of our pre-wedding video because it speaks about true love and also made in Ghana by our own Bisa K’Dei.
Nobody can predict the future. You just have to give your all to the relationship you’re in and do your best to take care of your partner, communicate and give them every last drop of love you have. I think one of the most important things in the relationship is caring for your significant other through good times and bad.
I want to use this as an opportunity to invite my colleagues at work, friends and loves especially those on social media to come and support this union on Saturday 5th August at Haatso, ECOMOG.
