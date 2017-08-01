TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Shock Ent,Ayesem,Dj YoGa kick Off Akwambo Festival Tour
Fastest Rising Fante Rapper "Ayesem" and one of Ghana most prominent radio/Tv personality Dj Yoga kicked off their Annual akwambo festival tour across the central region.
The tour which took off at Essuhyia in the Mfanstiman east constituency brought so much excitement and joy to the indigenes of the town and the district at large.
The "Koti" hit maker rocked the crowd to a non stop jam with support from Skull Boys, Real Mc,Aya and Dj Bush which left the entire district with nothing but Joy and Happiness
Ayesem and Dj YoGa are embarking this tour with support from Shock Entertainment and other top Fante artist like Nero X, Skull boys, Real Mc,Aya and many more.
The purpose of this tour is to educate people on the effects of drug abuse as well as bring real entertainment closer to the rural settlements.
The tour is supported by Bie Gya bitters and it will take next stop to Ajumako, Abaasa,Bremen asikuma, bisease, Mankessim,Salt Pond ,Cape coast and Tardi before the end of the year.
The tour took it's maiden edition last year and it promises to be much better today despite all challenges.
