modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nii Funny to headline Gamashi Homowo Bash

CitiFMonline
20 minutes ago | General News

Halifax Entertainment's annual Gamashi Homowo Bash is ready to give music fans quality entertainment on August 12, 2017.

The programme which will be held at the Buxom Square in Accra has 'Yooko Ebreaki Mi' hit maker Nii Finny as headline artiste.

The Gamashi Homowo Bash has on the bill other artistes like Tinny, Article Wan, Luther, Fancy Gadam, SP Kofi Sarpong and Nicholas Omani Acheampong.

The event is held in honour of the annual Homowo festivities with the goal of fostering a sense of community and peace among Ga Mashie indigenes and inhabitants.

The inaugural edition, held last year, saw some 8000 patrons in attendance, and organisers are optimistic of an even bigger crowd this year.


By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

NPP increased debt stock by GHc3bn every month – NDC MP

20 minutes ago

Anti-galamsey task force won’t ‘beat’ Ghanaians – Amewu

20 minutes ago

quot-img-1A good timber does not grow with ease the stronger the wind the stronger the tree

By: Ekoe Jean Mivedor quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line