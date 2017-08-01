TOP STORIES
A good timber does not grow with ease the stronger the wind the stronger the treeBy: Ekoe Jean Mivedor
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Nii Funny to headline Gamashi Homowo Bash
Halifax Entertainment's annual Gamashi Homowo Bash is ready to give music fans quality entertainment on August 12, 2017.
The programme which will be held at the Buxom Square in Accra has 'Yooko Ebreaki Mi' hit maker Nii Finny as headline artiste.
The Gamashi Homowo Bash has on the bill other artistes like Tinny, Article Wan, Luther, Fancy Gadam, SP Kofi Sarpong and Nicholas Omani Acheampong.
The event is held in honour of the annual Homowo festivities with the goal of fostering a sense of community and peace among Ga Mashie indigenes and inhabitants.
The inaugural edition, held last year, saw some 8000 patrons in attendance, and organisers are optimistic of an even bigger crowd this year.
–
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News