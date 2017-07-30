TOP STORIES
A fellow who is always declaring he's no fool usually has his suspicions.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
RTP 2017 Launched In Style And Looks Set To Thrill
If the launch of the 2017 edition of the Radio and Television personality Awards is something to go by, then Ghanaians can brace themselves for a fascinating experience at the main event
The launch which took place at the forecourt of RTP House at Accra North Kanashie in Accra had representation from virtually every media house in the capital left attendees salivating for what lies ahead at the event proper.
Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay indication that in view of the fact that seven represents perfection, the 7th RTP Awards will only seek to impress and raise the bar for Awards and events in Ghana.
According to him, the award seeks to give Radio and Television Personalities something to look forward to after a year of hard work.
‘’ the decision to honour radio and television personalities was inform by years of neglect and lack of formal recognition of broadcasters in spite of the fact that other sectors had special Award schemes to reward and recognise hard work
The 2017 Awards is the 7th edition of what has become Ghana’s biggest and most popular award for media personalities.
Over the years, RTP Awards reputation keeps souring due to the quality of organisation, public confidence and general acceptance by industry players.
To take the event to the next level, Mr Jesse Agyapong, Former Marketing Manager of Tigo Ghana Ltd has been appointed as the Chief Operations Officer of the Awards.
Jesse Agyapong who was the CIMG Marketing Man of the year 2015 is a branding extraordinaire with exceptional knowledge and unique ability to make products music to the ear and deliver accordingly
He is largely credited with the success of Tigo and looks set to take the RTP Awards to the next level
With the CEO, Prince Mackay’s appointment to manage a new Award Scheme, Good Governance Awards, a lot of the work will revolve around the new COO
Jesse Agyapong is a marketing dexterous with passion for social change.
Additionally, a Two Member communication team with Rifkin NiiDodoo as the head and Isaac KyeiAndoh as deputy was introduce to the media to serve as the voice of the Award
Rifkin NiiDodoo is a UK trained Management Consultant who was head of a team of business coaches for McDonald’s UK training in Surrey and other parts of Greater London.
He planned, structured and implemented the setup of the HR division for the largest local Business Process Outsourcing firm in Ghana in 2012
He is a recurring speaker at BostonSpeaks in Massachusetts, USA since 2016.
Isaac KyeiAndoh is a writer, blogger, publicist with vast experience in speaking for organisations and individuals. He was the former manager for actor Kweku Manu, Former Publicist for Jerry Akaminko and provides media related services for a host of organisations. He is credited with over 700 opinionated articles covering a wide range of issues.
Before taking a career in journalism, Isaac KyeiAndoh was the Communication Director of Tomorrow Pioneers Foundation and the Focal Person for SEND- Ghana to Ga South Municipality Assembly between 2007 and 2009. He led a team to do a detailed research into all government pro-poor policies between that period
Prince Mackay indicated that with the presence of a communication team, the media have options and should not only look to him to respond to issues about the Awards.
Addressing the media, Mr Agyapong assured the good people of Ghana that the vision is to take the awards beyond the shores of Ghana and therefore the next year will be dedicated to thinking and planning to make the global vision for RTP a reality.
His focus though is to make this year’s Awards the best of the lot..
Nana OtengKorankye II who is the Vice Chairman of RTP chaired the event and declared the 2017 RTP Awards duly launched
The 2017 RTP Awards is slated for the month of October at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Radio & Television