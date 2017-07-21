TOP STORIES
Superstardom,there is a big problem there.Do you want to be part of them?By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Highlife legend Paapa Yankson passes on
Celebrated highlife Artiste , Paapa Yankson has passed away.
Confirming the news of his death, Paapa Yankson’s eldest son said his father died at 9am in the presence of his wife at home.
“Just this morning at exactly 9 : 00 am my mum called me and told me he had passed on.He died in the presence of our mother. She called me and told me to take heart.”
Silas failed to state what his father was specifically battling with but just stated that : “he was ill for sometime… He was not well…”
Paapa Yankson had to stay in a wheel chair to perform at the Exclusive Men of the Year Awards (EMY) Awards which was held late last year [2016].
The Musician was born on June 22, 1944 at Winneba.
He has produced music for more than 30 years now.
He has also composed many hit songs some of which have attracted national awards and nomination for awards. In 1997 his composition, Yaaba won an award for Best Composition during the Komkomba Awards. His works, Wiase Mu Nsem, Show Your Love, Wo Yere Anaa Wo Maame, and Tena Menkyen are among his hit songs.
Paapa Yankson has more than 15 albums to his credit.
He has taught and performed in many countries around the world including the US, Canada, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Benin and Cote D’lvoire.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News