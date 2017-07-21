modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Atumpan Ft Bisa K Dei---One Love (Remix)

Bossu Kule GHJoy
45 minutes ago | New Release

Hardboy music label act Atumpan teams up with the boss of Black Legendary Music Bisa Kdei on the remix of his latest single dubbed One Love

The song which talks about the need to why "LOVE" must be the basic relationship goals just got better with the unique style, voice and lyrical prowess of Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei as we all know is one of the few musicians who sing to our emotions, and it is of no doubt that this collaboration with Atumpan is going to be the latest street and global anthem

The original song is currently making waves in and outside Ghana, and the addition of this remix is surely going to make it an instant hit

If you have ever waited for a collaboration between Atumpan and Bisa Kdei, then we just served you with one.

Production credit goes to Jerry Beat and Dr Ray.
Enjoy song from below..

Direct Link
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/one-love-remix

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

New Release

TOP STORIES

Sad News!! Paapa Yankson Is Dead

30 minutes ago

Allegations Against Charlotte Osei (Mrs) - Ulterior Motives

2 hours ago

quot-img-1NO PLACE IS COOL

By: Koby quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line