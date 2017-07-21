TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Atumpan Ft Bisa K Dei---One Love (Remix)
Hardboy music label act Atumpan teams up with the boss of Black Legendary Music Bisa Kdei on the remix of his latest single dubbed One Love
The song which talks about the need to why "LOVE" must be the basic relationship goals just got better with the unique style, voice and lyrical prowess of Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei as we all know is one of the few musicians who sing to our emotions, and it is of no doubt that this collaboration with Atumpan is going to be the latest street and global anthem
The original song is currently making waves in and outside Ghana, and the addition of this remix is surely going to make it an instant hit
If you have ever waited for a collaboration between Atumpan and Bisa Kdei, then we just served you with one.
Production credit goes to Jerry Beat and Dr Ray.
Enjoy song from below..
Direct Link
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/one-love-remix
