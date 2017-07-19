TOP STORIES
"They say true love hides around every corner... i must be walking in circles."By: Haylee Spivey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Friction To Perform Alongside Lucky Dube’s Daughter In Canada
African Descent Festival
The African Descent Festival has invited South Africa’s reggaestar Nkulee Dube, daughter of reggae legend Lucky Dube, and Ghana’s reggaestar Friction to perform on the annual festival taking place on the 22nd and 23rd of July in Vancouver.
Friction will perform on both days, backed up by a live band from Vancouver.
Friction travelled to Vancouver Tuesday the 18th of July, after he finished five festival-shows on a row in Holland and Belgium the week before. Coming days he will participate in activities related to the African Descent festival, such as radio and tv interviews and a press presentation in the City Hall of Vancouver. He is keeping his fans and followers up to date through his facebook FrictionGhana.
Worldwide tour, representing Africa everywhere he goes
The show on the African Descent Festival is part of Friction’s worldwide tour, which he started last year and is continuing this year. Every week he and his band The Roots Drivers are performing on about 3 or 4 festivals and events, giving the crowd an unforgettable time and representing Ghana and Africa to the fullest, through uplifting African beats, songs with Ghanaian languages (Twi and Hausa), and the use of the Talking Drum.
Here is an aftermovie of one of his shows on a festival in Belgium, for an impression of how he is rocking international crowds everywhere with his irresistible African Reggae:
The most recent release of Friction, the official videoclip of ‘Taki Taki’:
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News