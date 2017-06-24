modernghana logo

New Single: WONDER - Gloriouz Ediagbonya (@_iamgloriouz)

Rufus Oyemade
1 hour ago | New Release

Check out this new single by upcoming gospel singer Gloriouz (Gloriouz Ediagbonya).

The song WONDER is a way of acknowledging the ability of God in our lives. We've seen God's wonders and we will tell of it, splendor and majesty are before Him; strength and joy are in His place.

DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/234606

Connect with Gloriouz
Instagram: @_iamgloriouz
Twitter: @_iamgloriouz
Lyrics
https://gospellyricsng.com/wonder-gloriouz/

