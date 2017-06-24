TOP STORIES
Powerful and vibrant media is one of the important pillars of stable democracy.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
New Single: WONDER - Gloriouz Ediagbonya (@_iamgloriouz)
Check out this new single by upcoming gospel singer Gloriouz (Gloriouz Ediagbonya).
The song WONDER is a way of acknowledging the ability of God in our lives. We've seen God's wonders and we will tell of it, splendor and majesty are before Him; strength and joy are in His place.
DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/234606
Connect with Gloriouz
Instagram: @_iamgloriouz
Twitter: @_iamgloriouz
Lyrics
https://gospellyricsng.com/wonder-gloriouz/
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More New Release