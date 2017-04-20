modernghana logo

Inaugural Classic Car Show to come off April 29

CitiFMonline
44 minutes ago | General News

Vintage Collection Afrika in partnership with the Royal Senchi Resort/Hotel and Logistics Movers will hold the inaugural “Classic Car Show” from Saturday 29th April to Sunday 30th April 2017.

The show will take place from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Royal Senchi Hotel.

The event will feature cars made in 1975 and older on the hotel's lush grounds.

There will be an all-day viewing of cars, a convoy drive to the Adomi Bridge and an evening of Old Skuul themed music each night.

All visitors will enjoy a discounted room rates during the show at the Royal Senchi Resort/Hotel.

Persons interested in exhibiting or attending can contact Chief on 0244342465.

The partners for the event are the Royal Senchi Hotel, Vintage Collection Afrika, Logistics Movers, Citi 97.3FM and the Finder.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

