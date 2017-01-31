Thievery, Lies Cost NDC 2016: A-Plus

Ghanaian musician Kwame A-Plus has observed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost last year’s elections because of excessive corruption, thievery, and arrogance on the part of officials who served in that government.

According to him, the posture of former president John Mahama towards concerns raised about his governance as well as the attitudes of his ministers proved that he cared less about the plight of Ghanaians during his reign.

A-Plus, who campaigned for the NPP in the 2016 election, told Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday January 31: “This (Akufo-Addo’s government) is a government that will not steal from the people, a government that will be truthful to Ghanaians, and so I always pray that the government will work to relieve Ghanaians of the hardship they are faced with.

“The votes the NPP had in the elections were unprecedented and that showed that several Ghanaians believed that the NPP could do a better job in government than the NDC. I campaigned for change because I am a Ghanaian in the first place, and was concerned about the untold hardship the NDC government brought onto us as Ghanaians.”

He added: “I felt that the thievery, corruption, and arrogance were too much in the NDC government. The arrogance was seen in the posture of former president Mahama when he said he was like a dead goat, an indication that he cared less about the concerns raised by Ghanaians with respect to his governance.”

“How the former president reacted to some of the concerns raised about the misuse of state resources and funds was also problematic. Some government officials went to Brazil for the World Cup and we all know what happened, yet nothing was done about it and all these fuelled our anguish against the NDC government. And, so, for me the NDC lost because of a combination of arrogance and corruption.”