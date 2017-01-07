New Song By Barimah Sidney - Comfortable Lead

As announced earlier, one of the pioneers of Hiplife who has also proven with his works that the tag he gives himself as “First Class Controversial” artiste is real —Barima Sidney has delivered on his promise by giving us this master piece titled “Comfortable Lead”.

The title has become a phrase among the grown ups and youth alike and Barimah wants us not to only use it in our conversation but be able to dance to it as well.

In an interview with us, he disclosed that his passion for social issues is very much I intact and will thrill his fans and all Ghanaians with what we know him to do best. He also disclosed that he didn't want to interfere the just ended election. But now that it's over, he will make up to Ghanaians by releasing hit after hit. Watch this space for the interview in the coming days.