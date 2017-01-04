Nii Okai’s New Single Making Huge Waves

Accra, 4 January, 2017 - Award winning and contemporary gospel artiste, Nii Okai’s latest single Yesu Hi (God is Good) appears to have taken the air waves by storm, following its launch at the Tema Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Greenwich Meridian recently.

The ‘Mokobe’ hit maker thrilled his fans and gospel music lovers at the launch which also saw a live recording of five new songs. The event was also a thanksgiving to worship and praise the Almighty God for His goodness as well as celebrate the success of the Saving Heart Project. Three out of the ten beneficiaries of the project and their parents were in attendance and presented with gifts.

The auditorium of the church was filled to capacity with fans, friends and family as well as well-wishers.

Among the artistes who featured at the event were the Harbour City Mass Choir and choreography by the Virtue Theatre. Also in attendance were Pastor Gyebi, Eugene Zuta, Kwame Amihere, Koda, Walax, Ben Essel, Samuel Refine, Michael Antonio and Patrick Masoperh among others.

Since its launch, the song has already been enjoying massive air play and trending on social media on the #Yesu Hi.

The song was also released via a trend-setting customized voucher which affords patrons exclusive one-time download access to his site to access the song.

The live recording was organised by the Nii Okai Ministries and House of Virtue. The song is an easy-to-sing along multilingual track with an international appeal akin to ‘Mokobe’.

Nii Okai took fans down memory lane with performance of his old praise and worship songs to the excitement of the audience. As a penultimate to the highpoint which was the launch, he dazzled his fans with mind blowing performance of his hit song ‘Mokobe”.

Nii Okai describes the single as a gift from God and hopes the song which basically exalts the goodness of God will strengthen the faith of Christians, and draw them even closer to God.

About Minister Nii Okai

Minister Nii Okau is a visionary leader, having founded Nii Okai Ministries, House of Virtue, the Harbour City Mass Choir (co-founder) among others. His inspirational music career has already birthed 5 inspiring albums, “Moko be”, “Worshipful”, “Hymnz Unlimited”, “Holy Writings”, and “Saving Hearts.

He rose through the ranks of corporate life until mid 2010 when he obeyed the call to set up his Ministry. He currently holds an MA in Mission and Theology. He serves on the board of the Harbour City Mass Choir and is currently a judge on TV3’s hit show ‘Celebrations’.