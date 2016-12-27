Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Hiplife News | 27 December 2016 16:26 CET

Kwaw Kese to give Fans in Koforidua Free New Year Gift

By Pep Junia

Hiplife Artiste is set to give his fans in Koforidua and its surrounding a new year gift.

Dubbed annual Crazy Jeans Party, the free Concert will be held at the Dadi’s Bar in Koforidua.

In anticipation of the shows KWAW KESE has done a viral video

“I Want to start the year on a good note so my management and I thought of it to give my fans a free Concert outside Accra.”

“ There will be a replica of whatever that will happen in KoftCity in Accra soon after (date to be announced shortly) . The event will also give my fans the opportunity to interact with me ” Kwaw Kese disclosed.

He will be supported on the night by BET best African act nominee Mzvee and Uptown Energy front man Yaa Pono.

The event is sponsored by joy industries/ joy daddy and a KINGS CRØWN MEDIA & Mad Time entertainment production.

