Tagoe Sisters Headline Sovereign Praise 

Ghanaian gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters, will be leading some of the country's award-winning gospel musicians in worship at the 2016 edition of Sovereign Praise by the Global Peace Christian Church (GPCC) on December 27.

The GPCC has, for three past three years, raised the standard for traditional worship concerts in Ghana with the flagship worship event.

Tuesday's event will be the third of its kind and it will take place at GPCC auditorium from 4:00pm to crown the church's anniversary celebration.

Tagoe Sisters, together with some local and international gospel artistes, will be performing at the event.

“Our church has been called with the specific mandate to send the gospel of peace throughout the world, and worship is one of the ways we do that,” Head Pastor of GPCC, Rev Henry Ampomah-Boateng, said.

The event was borne out of the need to make known the true meaning and message of worship to the body of Christ. Since its inception, the event has seen some great ministrations from the likes of Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Teddy Amilcar, registering some testimonies and miracles over the years.

Tuesday's event will also feature performances from top Nigerian recording artiste, Minister Igwe, Teddy Amilcar and Ghana's fast-rising gospel sensations, Lady Perp, alongside Tagoe Sisters.