Ghana To Present 95 Athletes In 14 Disciplines To 12th African Games in Morocco

Professor Peter Twumasi, Chairman of the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) has presented the final list of sporting disciplines (14) and athletes (95) participating in the 2019 African Games to be held next month in Rabat, Morocco, to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Isaac Asiamah at his office.

The Minister praised the Committee for the painstaking efforts in selecting medal hopefuls to compete for Ghana in different disciplines.

Prof. Twumasi also visited the Volley Ball Team during their morning training session in preparation to compete in this week's Sub Regional Tournament in Accra, Ghana.

He made financial and technical contributions to the Team on behalf of the National Sports Authority and Government.

The Blue Skies Company also presented assorted drinks to support the Team.

Mr Bernard Mornah who serves on the Local Organizing Committee for the tournament thanked the Government and the Blue Skies Company for their support and appealed to other organizations and companies to extend their support to sports development and promotion.