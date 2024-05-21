Emmanuel Kusi clinches 7th CEO Executive Pingpong Tournament Trophy

Mr. Emmanuel Kusi, a Bank Examiner/Supervisor at the Bank of Ghana, emerged victorious at the 2024 CEO/Executive Ping Pong Tournament held in Accra last Saturday.

Organized by Safety Communication Consult with support from the ITTF Foundation Germany, the event brought together top corporate executives from across the capital. The bi-annual tournament aims to promote sustainable mental health and raise awareness among Ghanaians through sports.

Emmanuel Kusi dominated the competition, defeating his opponent, Dr. Alex Ackon, 3-0 with impressive rallies showcasing his expertise in backhand and forehand strokes. His professionalism earned him crucial match points in each game.

As the champion, Emmanuel Kusi took home a coveted trophy and medal, symbolizing his exceptional skill and dedication to the sport.

In an exclusive interview with Accra Daily Post, Emmanuel Kusi expressed his gratitude to his family for their unwavering support, stating, "My family played a vital role in my quest for glory, and I couldn't have done it without them." He also revealed plans to defend his title in the next edition.

Emmanuel Kusi commended the organizers for hosting the event, saying, "I appreciate the efforts of the organizers for putting together this wonderful event."

He urged other corporate executives to participate fully in the next edition. "I extend an invitation to other chief executives and managers to join us in the next edition. It's a great opportunity to network and establish sustainable healthy lifestyles," he said.

"I'm thrilled to have been part of this amazing event, and I look forward to seeing more executives joining us next year. Let's keep promoting mental wellness and healthy competition!" Emmanuel Kusi added.

Mr. Eric Apedo, Chief Operating Officer of Safety Communication Consult, disclosed measures outlined to ensure the successful hosting of the next edition in November.

"The CEO/Executive Ping Pong Tournament has become a flagship event for promoting mental health and wellness among corporate executives, and we are committed to making it bigger and better every year," said Mr. Apedo.

According to him, over 100 CEOs have shown interest in the next edition. "We are excited about the growing interest in the tournament and are working hard to make the next edition a memorable one. Our goal is to create a platform where corporate executives can network, relax, and promote mental wellness through sports," he added.