Top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian Players Abroad – Jeffrey Schlupp, Baba Rahman & others

Ghana defender, Baba Abdul Rahman finished the weekend as the highest-rated Ghanaian Player Abroad.

The full-back was in action for PAOK FC on Sunday and performed very well.

In a league match against AEK Athens, Baba Rahman provided an assist and also scored to help his team secure a 3-2 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

For his outstanding displays, the Ghana defender earned a rating of 8.6, making him the highest-rated Ghanaian Player Abroad among all the Ghanaian players that featured for their various clubs.

Joining Baba Rahman is midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp.

The versatile player climbed off the bench and scored with a thunderbolt strike to secure a point for Crystal Palace in the team’s 1-1 draw with Fulham.

The other Ghanaian Players Abroad who made it into the top 10 include Naeem Mohammed, Kamal Sowah, Frank Acheampong, as well as Nicholas Opoku.

With the June international break edging closer, it’s good to see a lot of the Ghanaian Players Abroad hitting top form.

During that break, Ghana will play two matches in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.