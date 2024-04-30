ModernGhana logo
Steadfast FC to gain €7.9m if Abdul Fatawu Issahaku makes Leicester City loan deal permanently

According to Flashscore, Haruna Iddrisu's Steadfast FC is set to receive €7.9 million if Fatawu Issahaku makes a permanent move to Leicester City.

Issahaku, who joined Leicester on a season-long loan from Sporting CP last summer with an obligation to buy, could see the Foxes trigger a €17 million clause if he played 60% of games.

Despite being under a transfer embargo due to breaking profit and sustainability rules in the 2022/23 season, Leicester is keen on securing the Ghanaian winger permanently.

Once the €17 million is paid for Issahaku, Steadfast is entitled to 50% of the value gained on the transfer.

Given that Sporting bought Issahaku in 2022 for €1.2 million, the total value gained on the transfer amounts to €15.8 million, which will be shared by Steadfast and Sporting.

This means both clubs will gain €7.9 million from the transfer.

Issahaku played a pivotal role in Leicester's promotion back to the Premier League, contributing 6 goals and 13 assists.

Steadfast FC is owned by Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu, who also owns Ghana Premier League club Karela United.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

