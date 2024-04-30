Steadfast FC to gain €7.9m if Abdul Fatawu Issahaku makes Leicester City loan deal permanently

According to Flashscore, Haruna Iddrisu's Steadfast FC is set to receive €7.9 million if Fatawu Issahaku makes a permanent move to Leicester City.

Issahaku, who joined Leicester on a season-long loan from Sporting CP last summer with an obligation to buy, could see the Foxes trigger a €17 million clause if he played 60% of games.

Despite being under a transfer embargo due to breaking profit and sustainability rules in the 2022/23 season, Leicester is keen on securing the Ghanaian winger permanently.

Once the €17 million is paid for Issahaku, Steadfast is entitled to 50% of the value gained on the transfer.

Given that Sporting bought Issahaku in 2022 for €1.2 million, the total value gained on the transfer amounts to €15.8 million, which will be shared by Steadfast and Sporting.

This means both clubs will gain €7.9 million from the transfer.

Issahaku played a pivotal role in Leicester's promotion back to the Premier League, contributing 6 goals and 13 assists.

Steadfast FC is owned by Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu, who also owns Ghana Premier League club Karela United.