We will dominate local and continental football soon - Great Olympics Board Chairman

Accra Great Olympics Board Chairman, Amarkai Amarteifio, has outlined the club's ambitions to dominate both local and continental football in the near future.

The club, known as the Wonder Club, has faced challenges in securing titles over the past two decades in both local and continental competitions.

In a recent interview with Graphic Sports, Amarkai Amarteifio reiterated the club's determination to achieve greatness.

While acknowledging the difficulties encountered in the current season, he expressed satisfaction with Olympics' performance in the league, considering them as one of the top clubs at present.

"I am satisfied with Olympics currently, but luck has not been on our side this season," stated Amarteifio, highlighting the resilience and potential within the team.

He emphasized the club's broader aspirations, saying, "We are looking beyond this season to be able to win the league and should be counted among the best clubs on the continent in the next few years."

In the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, Great Olympics currently occupy the 14th position with 33 points. They are set to face Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Matchday 29 fixture this weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
