ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

USA & Mexico withdraw 2027 Women's World Cup bid

By BBC
Women Football USA Mexico withdraw 2027 Women's World Cup bid
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The United States and Mexico have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and will instead focus on bidding for the tournament in 2031.

It comes less than three weeks before the hosts were to be chosen, at a Fifa congress in Bangkok on 17 May.

The remaining bids are from Brazil and a joint one from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The US Soccer and Mexican Football Federations said their 2031 bid will call for equal investment as the men's tournament in a "historic first".

"The revised bid will allow US Soccer to build on the learnings and success of the 2026 World Cup, better support our host cities, expand our partnerships and media deals, and further engage with our fans so we can host a record-breaking tournament in 2031." the federations said in a statement.

The US, Mexico and Canada are hosting the men's World Cup in 2026.

“Hosting a World Cup tournament is a huge undertaking – and having additional time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact across the globe,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Glovo to abandon operations in 'hot' Ghana May 10 Glovo to abandon operations in 'hot' Ghana May 10

2 hours ago

Join me in another dumsor vigil, I cant do it alone – Yvonne Nelson to Ghanaians Join me in another ‘dumsor’ vigil, I can’t do it alone – Yvonne Nelson to Ghanai...

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Voting underway Ejisu by-election: Voting underway

2 hours ago

Upper East: Dry Dorongo Dam leaves farmers in despair Upper East: Dry Dorongo Dam leaves farmers in despair

2 hours ago

Local Govt Ministry to sanction MMDAs for failing to implement GARID projects Local Govt Ministry to sanction MMDAs for failing to implement GARID projects

2 hours ago

Grave diggers demand proper lighting system to save Tafo cemetery Grave diggers demand proper lighting system to save Tafo cemetery

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters are expected to cast their ballots today Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters are expected to cast their ballots today

2 hours ago

AR: Tragic highway accident claims 3 lives, one other person injured A/R: Tragic highway accident claims 3 lives, one other person injured

2 hours ago

No surgeries were cancelled at our facility due to Dumsor — Korle Bu Teaching Hospital ‘No surgeries were cancelled at our facility due to Dumsor’ — Korle Bu Teaching ...

2 hours ago

Glovo delivery site to cease operations in Ghana on May 10 Glovo delivery site to cease operations in Ghana on May 10

Just in....
body-container-line