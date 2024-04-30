President’s Cup 2024: Jonathan Forcados and Oduma Agyei win big at Legon Pool in UG

It was an incredible outing for Jonathan Forcados of Legon Swimming Club and Oduma Agyei of Gh Dolphins as both swimmers were on top form after making history at the President’s Cup National Swimming Championship held at the University of Ghana Swimming Pool on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

A total of 11 swim clubs across the nation battled in various events totaling 59 with numerous heats for both men and women which ranged from Mixed 50M Medley Relay, 50M, 100M and 200M Freestyle, 50M and 100M Backstroke, 50M and 100M Butterfly, 50M and 100M Breaststroke, 200M IM and 50M Freestyle Relay.

20-year-old Jonathan Forcados from Legon Swimming Club won the Best Male Swimmer with 5 gold medals at the end of the tournament. The versatile young swimmer retained his trophy having won it in the maiden edition back on April 29, 2023 with a total of 6 gold medals and a bronze.

“Yeah, I’m so excited and I return all glory to God for making it possible for the second time, the second edition of President’s Cup National Swimming Championship. Thanks to my coach and the supporters for making it possible for me to be the best male for this year,” Jonathan told Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM.

Besides, Oduma Agyei, 14, from GH Dolphins won the accolade for the Best Female Swimmer in the country with 5 gold medals, beating competition from the likes of Petra Goddard, 12, from Ghana BlueFins Swim Club, her teammate Mercedes Abdallah, 12, alongside 14 years old Naima Kankam of Marlins.

Oduma says, “This is the second time I am winning the Best Female Swimmer and to maintain it this time is a shocker to me and I never thought I was going to maintain it and I am forever more grateful to God.”

Legon Swimming Club put up an incredible performance in the tournament as they emerged winners of the President’s Cup National 2024, bagging a total of 15 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 7 bronze medals, making it a grand total of 28 medals won.

Moreover, Delphina Quaye, President of Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) and her board members organized an epic championship after massive success in its maiden edition back in April 29, 2023 as lots of swimmers dropped their times in the process at the Legon Pool according to the official announcer Ermines Onyema.

Meanwhile, Jonathan and Oduma are expected to return to action inside the pool at the Meet of Champions of the Ghana Swim League Season 2 which is scheduled to take place at University of Ghana Swimming Pool from June 22 to June 23, 2024 respectively.