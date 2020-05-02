ModernGhanalogo

COVID-19: Cases Hit 2,169 With 95 New Cases

By News Desk
Ghana's count of the novel coronavirus has increased to 2,169.

This means that 95 new cases has been added to the previous figure of 2,074.

The Ghana Health Service has announced on its website.

One more person has died bringing the death toll to 18.

Meanwhile, 229 persons have since recovered from the 2169 cases.

