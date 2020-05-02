ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
02.05.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: 17 More Recover; One More Death

By News Desk
COVID-19: 17 More Recover; One More Death
Some 17 more people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus disease in Ghana as one more person has been confirmed dead from the disease.

This was contained in the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) regular update on the situation of the disease in the country.

The update indicated that the total number of recoveries now stand at 229 while a total of 18 people have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the country’s case count has risen to 2,169 from the 2,074 announced in the previous GHS update. Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.

  • Greater Accra Region – 1,852
  • Ashanti Region – 117
  • Eastern Region – 87
  • Central Region – 21
  • Oti Region – 19
  • Upper East Region – 19
  • Volta Region – 16
  • Northern Region – 13
  • Upper West Region – 10
  • Western Region – 9
  • Western North Region – 4
  • North East Region – 2

---citinewsroom

