Covid-19: UK Records 739 New Deaths

Some 739 new coronavirus deaths have been reported across the United Kingdom (UK).

The UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet, saying total number of deaths now stand at 27,510.

“As of 5pm on 30 April, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 27,510 have sadly died,” it tweeted.

“As of 9am 1 May, there have been 1,023,824 tests, with 122,347 tests on 30 April.”

“762,279 people have been tested of which 177,454 tested positive.”

---Daily Guide