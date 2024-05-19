ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don’t be tricked by Mahama’s rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

Politics Dont be tricked by Mahamas rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has cautioned Ghanaians against being swayed by the rebranding efforts of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, Ghanaians should not be misled by Mahama’s attempts to rebrand himself as a new and improved candidate, reinforcing the idea that Mahama’s leadership was detrimental to the country’s progress then and would continue to be so if given another opportunity.

In a post on social media, on Saturday, May 18, Mr. Ahigbah said, “H.E. John Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold hardship to Ghanaians. As a result of that incompetence, Ghanaians sent him home in 2016. So, let’s not be tricked by Mahama’s 2024 rebranding; he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama. He was bad news for Ghana then, and he will be bad news for Ghana now,” Ahiagbah said in a social media post.”

Instead, Mr. Ahiagbah urged Ghanaians to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he believes is the beacon of hope and progress for Ghana, portraying him as a capable leader poised to steer the nation toward a brighter future with innovative and decisive solutions.

“Bawumia is the future. Bawumia is capable and would catalyse Ghana’s next chapter with bold solutions,” he said.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

2 hours ago

Shortage of bentua hits Accra Central Market Shortage of ‘bentua’ hits Accra Central Market

2 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

2 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

2 hours ago

All crooked deals are cooked at Jubilee House – Franklin Cudjoe All crooked deals are cooked at Jubilee House – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Dont be tricked by Mahamas rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians Don’t be tricked by Mahama’s rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Petition against Kissi Agyebeng not surprising – Justice Srem Sai Petition against Kissi Agyebeng not surprising – Justice Srem Sai

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos handling of petitions against top officials disappointing – Justice Sai Akufo-Addo’s handling of petitions against top officials disappointing – Justice...

2 hours ago

Osino: Sleeping tipper truck driver runs into building Osino: ‘Sleeping’ tipper truck driver runs into building

2 hours ago

Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - Akufo-Addo Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - A...

Just in....
body-container-line