All crooked deals are cooked at Jubilee House – Franklin Cudjoe

SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has suggested that the fight against corruption must start from the Presidency because that is where all corrupt and crooked deals are cooked.

Suggesting ways to win the fight against corruption on The Big Issue on Citi FM, on Saturday, May 18, Franklin Cudjoe told Selorm Adonoo that the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in Ghana’s corruption fight was a defeatist approach.

He enumerated a couple of corruption instances that occurred within the confines of the Presidency which he said makes the fight against the canker difficult and challenging to tackle.

“Charity begins at home, and so fighting corruption should start at the Presidency because that is where all the crooked things are cooked. Look at the Scholarship Secretariat scandal; is it not from there? This Ministry of Special Initiatives, was it not harboured at the Presidency, which led to all these dams that were constructed like dugouts and wasted money all over the place. Just take a cursory look at that office.

“So, even creating the Office of the Special Prosecutor was like battling after the facts were established, and people with deep pockets will fight you because they have made enough money to fight you through. We at IMANI say that fighting corruption and waste begins at the Presidency.”

—CitiNewsroom

