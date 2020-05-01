Chief Of Defence Staff Impressed By Progress Of Work On Infectious Disease Isolation And Treatment Facility 

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Boamah has commended the progress of work on the construction of an infectious disease isolation and treatment centre at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

Work on the project, which is being sponsored by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, started two weeks ago with the Ghana Army providing engineering, logistical and security support, among others. It is due for completion by the end of May. When completed, the full-equipped facility will become the main treatment centre for critically ill Covid-19 patients in Ghana.

On a visit to the project site to assess the progress of work, Lt. Gen. Boamah was full of praise for the project sponsors, the contractors and their staff for working day and night to ensure the speedy delivery of the facility.

He expressed his appreciation to the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund for bringing the Ghana Armed Forces on board to be part of the history of the building of the first infectious disease isolation and treatment centre in the country.

“We will like to express our appreciation for making us a part of this important project,” Lt. Gen. Boamah said, adding that the project “is receiving very good attention at the highest level and we are looking forward to the completion date.”

The CDS was accompanied to the project site by some of the top brass of the Ghana Armed Forces including the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson, the Chief of Staff (COS), Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama and the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong Peprah.

They were brief on the project by the Deputy Director of the Engineering Services (DES), Lt Col A.B. Tekyi.

Managing Trustee of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi, expressed gratitude for the Armed Forces’ support for the project right from the moment the idea was conceived.

“Your team has been the driving force to the success we’ve had so far,” Mr. Hosi told the CDS. “The discipline has been reflected on the project so far.”

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is an initiative by private business people who set it up with a seed fund of One Million Ghana Cedis, while campaigning to raise at least One Hundred Million Ghana Cedis from local and international businesses as well as the general public to aid the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana. For more information on how to donate/contribute, please visit: www.ghanacovid19fund.com

Watch video here: