Covid-19: Ban On Tricycle Operations Lifted In Dormaa-Ahenkro

The Bono RCC about couple of weeks ago placed a ban on the use of tricycle for fare paying passengers as a step to enforce safety protocols by government and health authorities to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the region and country in general.

The country has so far recorded 1,550 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, with 11 deaths and 155 recoveries with the Bono Region yet to record a confirmed case.

Though the ban has been lifted, mandatorily a tricycle can pick two passengers at a time while both rider and the passenger must strictly observe all the necessary protocols and measures against the spread of the disease.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Samuel Yeboah, a Public Relations Officer of Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Ghana, in charge of Dormaa Municipal, Dormaa East and West Districts, said the Association had set up a task force to monitor and ensure strict enforcement of the directives by the riders.

“Members of the task force who are also riders will be policing to stop any rider caught flouting any of the protocols” Mr Yeboah said.

“The task force will confiscate the keys of the rider, alert the executives of the Association, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department and the owner of the tricycle before the necessary sanction is applied to prevent any future breach of the protocols”, he said.

Mr Yeboah said they were determined to enforce all measures, protocols, rules and regulations to the letter among its members to assist government to fight the COVID-19.

GNA