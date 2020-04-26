Covid-19: Ghana’s Death Toll Increased To 11 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Ghana's COVID-19 death toll has rised to 11.The Ghana Health Service confirmed this on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Meanwhile, the country’s total COVID-19 cases have shot up from 1,279 to 1,550. Some 21 more people have also recovered from the disease in Ghana. Currently, 155 recoveries have been recorded. According to the Service, a total of 100,622 tests have so far been done. —citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19
—citinewsroom