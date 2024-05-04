A/R: Achiase Chief arrested for acid attack on community members

04.05.2024 LISTEN

In a shocking incident, the Chief of Achiase in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Nana Oduro Sanamoah Yeboah, has been arrested for allegedly spraying acid on hundreds of community members.

According to eyewitnesses, the chief called for a meeting on May 3, 2024, to discuss boundary demarcation between Achiase and neighboring town, Daa.

Reports indicate that when community members disagreed with his proposal, the chief allegedly pulled out acid from his pocket and sprayed it on the crowd.

Injuries and Arrests

Two women who sustained severe burns are currently hospitalized at the Dominase Government Hospital, while several others suffered minor injuries.

The chief's son, who allegedly supplied the acid, has also been arrested by the Ahwiaa Divisional Police Command.

Tension

The incident has sparked tensionp between the two communities, with Achiase residents accusing the chief of attempting to sell their land to the Adankrangya Manhene, Nana Oppong Frenyam, who claims ownership of Daa.

The community has threatened to destool the chief, citing his alleged intentions to cause chaos between the communities.

Call for Resolution

Residents are urging the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene and resolve the chieftaincy issue at Daa to prevent further conflict.

They emphasize that the two communities have historically coexisted peacefully and do not want any chaos or division.

Speaking to this reporter, a resident of the town who pleaded anonymous said the town Daa of which the Adankrangya Manhene is claiming ownership is under the biggest oath of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, yet Nana Oppong Frenyam through his Gyaasehene who resides at Daa has undermined the Oath and has been selling plots to a number of people the Oath.

The witness further noted that the two communities have been at peace with each other in terms of boundary demarcation and do not want any sort of chaos between the communities.

He pleaded with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to resolve the chieftaincy issue at Daa to bring peace, adding that the Adankrangya Manhene cannot resolve the issue between the two communities but rather do things that will result in chaos.