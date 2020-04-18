Cenpower Donates GHS 200,000 To National COVID-19 Trust Fund

Accra, 17th April 2020 - Cenpower Generation Company Limited, an Independent Power Producer, today donated an amount of GHS200,000.00 to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund established by the President of Ghana as part of efforts to raise resources for combating the effects of the virus in the country.

A Director of Cenpower, Dr Jimmy Heymann, on behalf of the Cenpower Board of Directors, Management and Staff, presented the cheque at the Jubilee House to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund Board of Trustees.

He said Cenpower remains committed to contributing to the development of Ghana and stands firmly with the government and the people of Ghana at this difficult time in the efforts to address the effects of COVID-19 on the country. He added that through this contribution, we hope to touch as many lives as possible just as the electricity we produce reaches different homes in Ghana.

He further encouraged that “there are brighter days ahead for us all. Through standing together, Ghana is sure to overcome the problems arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important though to observe all recommendations on social distancing, regular use of sanitizers and handwashing”.

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo, received the cheque on behalf of the Board.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cenpower, Mr. Theophilus Sackey, reiterated Cenpower's commitment to continue generating electricity in a least-cost, reliable and environmentally sustainable manner to meet national requirements.

“We recognize that availability of power is critical, especially for the economy and the health sector at this time and we will continue to deliver on this mandate”, Mr. Sackey assured.

About Us

Cenpower Generation Company Limited is the first Project Finance green-field project finance Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Ghana. The 350MW multi-fuel (light crude oil, distillate, and gas) Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant is located in the municipality of Kpone, within the Tema industrial zone. Developed by Cenpower Generation Company Limited, the power plant commenced commercial operation on June 10, 2019, and supplies power to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the state-owned utility company.