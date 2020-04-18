ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.04.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Death Toll Rises To 9

By News Desk
COVID-19: Death Toll Rises To 9
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Th death toll of the novel Coronavirus has increased to nine.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed this on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the country have shot up from 641 to 834.

“The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the COVID-19 testing exercise. This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as of April 15th, 2020. In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 have been found to be positive. This will bring Ghana's total case count to 834 at the moment,” a statement from the Ghana Health Service explained.

---citinewsroom

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

Lockdown: Beat People To Stay Home – Ejisu Queen Mother Tell...
3 hours ago

Covid-19: 16 More Recover, Total Now At 99
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line